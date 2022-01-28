Israel Launches Campaign to Discredit UN Investigation into Gaza War

Israeli officials have embarked on a campaign to discredit a UN commission formed to investigate the Israeli war on Gaza last May, Axios news site reported.

According to Axios, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has sent a classified cable to all Israeli diplomatic missions around the world in which it designated the commission of inquiry as to its “top priority” at the UN in 2022.

The cable reportedly said that the Israeli foreign ministry was about to start a diplomatic campaign on the issue, which will be increased ahead of the UN Human Rights Council meeting in March.

Last May, the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva voted to form the Commission of Inquiry into Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

For 11 days, Israel launched one of its deadliest wars on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 260 Palestinians, wounding hundreds more, and causing significant material damage to the already fragile infrastructure.

