Gaza’s Ministry of Health Issued Horrific Report: These Are the Main Points

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Medical services in Gaza are on the verge of collapse, and entire families are still trapped, dead or wounded under the rubble. This is the latest..

The Palestinian Ministry of Health expressed “deep concern” about the continuation of the Israeli escalation in Gaza and the “direct attacks on medical facilities and innocent civilians.”

In a statement issued on Monday, a copy of which was received by the Palestine Chronicle, the Ministry said that “the emergency plan has been deployed” so that “all health facilities are functioning to respond to those who are injured by Israeli aggression”.

According to the statement, citing data from the Palestinian Health Information Center (PHIC), “there have been 687 killed, including 140 children, and 105 women, while 3726 were injured, 10% of the injuries were children.”

Since the beginning of the ongoing escalation, Israeli airstrikes have carried out massacres against 13 families. Most of the family members are still under the rubble, according to Palestine Chronicle sources in Gaza.

“Before October 7, Gaza suffered from severe shortages of critical medications, disposable medical equipment, and fuel due to the Israeli blockade,” the Ministry said, adding that “the Israeli aggression has further worsened this situation.”

“There continues to be a lack of electricity to operate the health care system. This threatens the lives of all sick and injured people.”

According to the statement, “seven hospitals and health centers were targeted, and direct damage was caused in large parts of them”.

The Beit Hanoun Hospital, which is the only one in the city, was put “out of service due to the repeated targeting in the hospital vicinity, which led to the suspension of its services,” the statement said.

Moreover, “the Israeli occupation deliberately targeted ambulances, as the occupation targeted 11 ambulances and one of the health services vehicles destroyed, and put them out of service.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza called on the international community to “support the emergency need for vital medicines, disposable medical products, fuel, and high-capacity generators, in the face of the ongoing lack of electricity and medical shortage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)