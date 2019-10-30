Virtual Reality App Gives Users Access to Everyday Life in Palestine (VIDEO)

A first-of-its-kind virtual reality app was launched today to give users, including those denied by Israel the opportunity to visit the occupied Palestinian territory, access to everyday life in Palestine.

The app, called Palestine VR, is available on Android and iOS and was developed by the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy (PIPD), a non-governmental organization that shares the story of Palestine with the world.

📲Introducing Palestine VR. With this app, you will be able to see what .@RepRashida & .@Ilhan would have experienced if they weren't denied entry into occupied #Palestine by #Israel. For more information, ➡️https://t.co/4gMQcapqaA #WitnessPalestine #PalestineVirtualReality pic.twitter.com/2csEyTKOFT — The Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy (@ThePIPD) October 30, 2019

Through the app, users can see historic and sacred sites like the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, and how Israeli settlers are pushing Palestinians out of their homes in Jerusalem’s Old City; take in how massive the separation wall surrounding Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem is; walk the streets of the old town of Hebron with a former Israeli soldier and Palestinian human rights advocate who share how violent attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians living in Hebron turned the business center into a ghost town; or get to know members of the Bedouin community of Khan al Ahmar, who are protecting their homes and schools from being demolished by the Israeli government.

Introducing the #Palestine VR app, your peek into the reality of life for the #Palestinian people under Israel’s military occupation. pic.twitter.com/p9qy1S3iVR — The Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy (@ThePIPD) October 27, 2019

Salem Barahmeh, executive director of PIPD, said:

“Those who visit Palestine and are exposed to the reality of oppression, discrimination and displacement are always moved by what they see. With Palestine VR, we want to bring this reality to people directly all over the world. We hope it inspires them to stand for justice and on the right side of history”.

“Palestine aims to give viewers a glimpse of life in Palestine despite Israel’s routine entry denial and attempts to cut Palestinians off from the rest of the world,” PIPD said.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)