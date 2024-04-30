10,000 Palestinians Missing amid Gaza Genocide – Urgent Crisis of Decomposing Bodies

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It is estimated that over 10,000 Palestinians remain missing, their bodies yet to be recovered.

Israeli forces carried out five new massacres in the last 24 hours, killing 47 people and injuring 61 more, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Tuesday.

Thousands of Palestinians are still reportedly trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The Civil Defense in Gaza highlighted in a statement the significant loss of life due to the inability to reach and rescue individuals trapped under rubble. The Ministry urged families to register their details on its website for accurate record-keeping, Quds News Network reported.

Limited resources and the destruction of essential equipment by the occupying forces have hindered search and rescue efforts, according to the statement.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 missing people under the rubble of destroyed buildings. The accumulation of thousands of bodies under the rubble began to cause the spread of diseases and epidemics, especially with the onset of summer. GAZA… pic.twitter.com/14IQOay8Xp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 30, 2024

It is estimated that over 10,000 Palestinians remain missing, their bodies yet to be recovered.

The accumulation of bodies under rubble poses serious health risks, according to the statement, particularly with the onset of summer and rising temperatures, increasing the rate of decomposition and the spread of diseases.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,535 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,704 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, QNN)