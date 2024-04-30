GAZA LIVE BLOG: US Campus Protests Escalate | China to Host Reconciliation Talks | New Massacres in Gaza – Day 207

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US students continued to protest in support of the Palestinian people and Gaza, despite threats by their university and police raids. The Chinese foreign ministry announced that representatives of Fatah and Hamas arrived in Beijing to hold an in-depth and frank dialogue to promote Palestinian reconciliation. Israeli raids targeted several areas in Gaza, committing five massacres in the last 24 hours, which killed 47 Palestinians and injured 61 more. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,535 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,704 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, April 30, 9:20 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Six students at Virginia Commonwealth University were detained on charges of illegal assembly and trespassing. Amid continuing student anger against the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: A truck was damaged near the town of Ramot Naftali in the Upper Galilee as a result of a missile falling from Lebanon.”

KAN: Gantz and Eisenkot set a red line for Netanyahu regarding the exchange deal.

AL-JAZEERA: The Speaker of the US House of Representatives calls on the President of Columbia University to resign.

US STATE DEPARTEMNT: We are committed to reaching an immediate ceasefire.

KAN: Israel decides to prevent the UNRWA Commissioner from visiting Gaza.

Tuesday, April 30, 8:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Scores of Israelis are arriving at a demonstration in Jerusalem to protest Netanyahu’s statements regarding the Rafah operation.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: We have not received a credible Israeli plan regarding Rafah.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qasam fighters are seen targeting a zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Two explosions were heard near the Netzarim corridor, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The families of the prisoners in Gaza are demanding an urgent meeting with Netanyahu to review the developments in the new direction of the exchange deal.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched three raids on the town of Khiam, south of Lebanon.

BLINKEN: The first aid shipment leaves from Jordan to Gaza today through the Erez crossing.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman was killed as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a home for the Al-Azayza family in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

GUTERRES: We strongly urge reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Tuesday, April 30, 7:00 pm (GMT+2)

BLINKEN: The first aid shipment leaves from Jordan to Gaza today through the Erez crossing.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted two buildings in which Israeli soldiers were holed up in the Metulla site near the border and destroyed them.

FRANCE (to Netanyahu): A French diplomatic source said that the French Foreign Minister told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that the Israeli attack on Rafah is a bad idea and will not solve anything.

AUSTIN: We oppose the invasion of Rafah without a clear plan.

KIRBY: The latest proposal for the exchange deal includes a 6-week cessation of fighting.

SMOTRICH: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him, “Do not raise the white flag and do not give Yahya Sinwar an opportunity to humiliate us”.

NICARAGUA: The head of the Nicaraguan International Justice team said that the case against Germany regarding arms exports to Israel has a long path, and the scope is open to present all the facts.

Tuesday, April 30, 4:50 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We targeted “drug smugglers” on the Egyptian border.

LAPID: Israel has become a hostage of irresponsible lunatics.

ICJ: We do not have jurisdiction to impose temporary measures on German arms exports to Israel in Nicaragua’s case against Germany.

ICJ: We do not have jurisdiction to impose temporary measures on German arms exports to Israel in Nicaragua's case against Germany.

Tuesday, April 30, 4:15 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA (citing informed source): Israel has submitted its response to the deadline granted to take measures for the entry of humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.

NETANYAHU: BEN-GVIR: Ben-Gvir said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised him that Israel would enter Rafah and that the war would not end.

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah announced the destruction of a Merkava tank with guided missiles inside the Israeli Metula site.

NETANYAHU: “The International Criminal Court is fighting us, and there is a global system working on anti-Semitism”.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam sent a message though its Tlegram channel stating: “Because of Netanyahu’s political interests… Your sons are still in captivity.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam sent a message though its Tlegram channel stating: "Because of Netanyahu's political interests… Your sons are still in captivity."

KAN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a war council session that was supposed to discuss negotiations for the release of detainees in Gaza on Tuesday evening.

TRUMP: Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “was rightly criticized for his failure to stop Hamas’ killing of Israeli civilians on October 7,” and added in an interview with the American Time magazine that there are some “very good” people who could take over Netanyahu’s position.

Tuesday, April 30, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: An Israeli soldier was injured in a suspected ramming attack near Barta’a, northwest of Jenin in the West Bank.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Three missiles were launched from southern Lebanon towards Upper Galilee.

NETANYAHU: We will enter Rafah, whether or not a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners and detainees is reached.

ISRAELI ARMY: Ten Israeli soldiers were injured in Gaza.

LAZZARINI: 182 UNRWA employees have been killed since the start of the war in Gaza.

Students at Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank forcefully expelled the German ambassador Steffen Seibert from their university museum.

Tuesday, April 30, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

UNRA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL: People have not been asked to evacuate Rafah yet.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The perpetrator of the stabbing attack in Jerusalem was a Turkish citizen.

NETANYAHU: We will not accept a settlement regarding Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli ccupation forces shoot a young man in the Old City of Jerusalem on suspicion of intending to carry out a stabbing attack.

Tuesday, April 30, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombing targeting citizens in the city of Al-Zahra in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombing targeting citizens in the city of Al-Zahra in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling from the Upper Galilee targeted areas in southern Lebanon.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 missing people under the rubble of destroyed buildings. The accumulation of thousands of bodies under the rubble began to cause the spread of diseases and epidemics, especially with the onset of summer.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,535 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,704 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 missing people under the rubble of destroyed buildings. The accumulation of thousands of bodies under the rubble began to cause the spread of diseases and epidemics, especially with the onset of summer.

Tuesday, April 30, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the town of Al-Mughraqa, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

CHINESE FM: Representatives of the two movements arrived in Beijing to hold an in-depth and frank dialogue to promote Palestinian reconciliation. Both sides expressed a political desire to achieve reconciliation through dialogue.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Protesters raise the Palestinian flag in the historic administrative building of Columbia University.

Tuesday, April 30, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The US State Police of Utah raided a camp set up by students supporting Gaza on the campus of the University of Utah, which is located in Salt Lake City.

AL-JAZEERA: The US State Police of Utah raided a camp set up by students supporting Gaza on the campus of the University of Utah, which is located in Salt Lake City.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that its forces bombed Hezbollah military infrastructure last night in Kafr Kila and Khiam, southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked two Israeli targets at dawn today in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet today, Tuesday, with Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, against the backdrop of communications regarding the deal with Hamas and the expected military operation in Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: a group of students took control of two buildings at Columbia University and closed them.

AL-JAZEERA: a group of students took control of two buildings at Columbia University and occupied them.

Tuesday, April 30, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Faculty members at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology informed the protesting students of the failure of the negotiations and the need to break up their sit-in within 24 hours.

SOCIAL MEDIA: hundreds of University of Minnesota students gathered in the university square, in a demonstration in support of Palestine and Gaza.

WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN: “It is not within the jurisdiction of the ICC to issue rulings against Israeli officials.”

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted a short while ago southeast of Gaza City.

Tuesday, April 30, 04:30 am (GMT+2)

CNN (Citing Columbia University’s top student negotiator): The university administration has promoted an anti-Palestinian narrative over the past 6 months.

