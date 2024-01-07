UN Official Pushed to Be Fired by ‘Israel-Funded’ Body

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UN Watch said its campaign on Instagram and X demanding that Douglas be fired had received nearly 5,000 signatures by December 27.

Deputy Chief of UN Women Sarah Douglas is to reportedly face an investigation for “a violation” of the UN Code of Conduct because of her social media posts criticizing the Israeli army’s assault on the besieged Gaza Strip.

This follows an online campaign to “fire Sarah Douglas” by UN Watch, an organization that purports to “combat racism, antisemitism , and anti-Israel prejudice at the UN”.

In a statement, UN Watch said Douglas deleted her social media accounts on X and LinkedIn after its “exposé revealed her partisan political activity in endorsing 153 posts since October 7th that promoted anti-Zionism, accused Israel of ‘genocide’, and celebrated shutting down bridges and highways for campaigns opposing Israel.”

UN official could be fired for pro-Palestinian stance on social media: report Follow our live coverage: https://t.co/wLVAE4nlSF — Dawn.com (@dawn_com) January 6, 2024

Among the tweets that Douglas had ‘endorsed’ were posts from the Palestinian Feminist Collective saying “We are currently witnessing all the forces of empire team up to annihilate the Palestinian people and struggle for freedom”; liking a tweet by US politician Rashida Tlaib who said “Netanyahu is starving Gaza”; liking tweets from Jewish Voices for Peace, as well as a tweet by IfNotNow that spoke of an “urgent need” for a ceasefire.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, in response to a question about Douglas, said, “on the issue of the UN Women staffer, who used her personal account, I understand that UN Women is dealing with the issue that there was a violation of the code of conduct by this individual and is being dealt with.”

UN Watch ‘Financed by Israeli Government’



The International Middle East Media Center (IMEMC), an independent news organization, has reported that UN Watch – which describes itself as a non-governmental organization – has been “revealed to be receiving frequent funds from the Israeli government.”

“A well-informed source revealed to Days of Palestine that the NGO received funds estimated at up to $700,000 for 2014-15 alone”, the IMEMC reported.

It said UN Watch “attempts to whitewash Israeli crimes and law violations.”

UN Women has reportedly said that “we are aware of reports relating to a mid-level manager and the incompatibility of her social media activity with the standards of conduct required of UN staff members.”

It said it “takes these concerns very seriously,” reports the Anadolu news agency.

“The standards of conduct are clear and breaches are dealt with appropriately and in accordance with UN Women’s accountability and legal framework,” UN Women said, adding, “Such processes are internal and not made public.”

‘A Zionist at the UN’

Two US senators, Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, and Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, have also called on UN Women to fire Douglas, reports Anadolu.

UN Watch is run by a Canadian lawyer Hillel Neuer, whom The Jerusalem Post, in a 2016 interview, described as “an outspoken Israel advocate in an often unfriendly and biased environment.” The headline for the interview was “A Zionist at the United Nations.”

Referring to UN Watch in a previous article, The Electronic Intifada said the organization “attempts to eradicate discussion or criticism of Israel’s human rights crimes from all UN forums.”

PC, Anadolu