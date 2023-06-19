Israeli Occupation Forces Target Palestinian Journalists Covering Military Raid in Jenin (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces today target Palestinian journalists while covering the ongoing Israeli aggression on Jenin. (Photo: via QNN)

Israeli occupation forces targeted Palestinian journalists while covering the ongoing Israeli aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local journalist Hafiz Abu Sabra told WAFA that Israeli forces directly opened gunfire at his vehicle while he was covering the assault near the entrance of the camp, causing damage.

The soldiers also opened fire on Hazem Nasser, a photojournalist atal-Ghad TV channel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed earlier today the killing of four Palestinians, including a child, while 45 others were wounded, 10 of them in critical condition.

(WAFA, PC)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

