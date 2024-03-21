140 Executed, Hundreds Detained – Israeli Forces Bomb Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israeli forces bombed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, executed 140 Palestinians and ordered evacuations.

The Israeli army bombed on Thursday morning a building in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in the western part of Gaza City, Palestinian media reported.

“The occupation army (Israel) bombed the specialized surgeries building in Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City,” in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Aqsa TV channel said in a brief statement on Telegram.

WSJ (quoting Israeli and Arab officials): Israel is secretly working to appoint Palestinians or businessmen not linked to Hamas to distribute humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, and to be responsible for the authority of the Strip after the end of the war. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:… pic.twitter.com/x2QVMpKvkr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

Earlier, Palestine TV reported that “the occupation forces threatened the displaced people inside Al-Shifa Complex through loudspeakers and demanded their immediate evacuation from the complex.”

Since early Monday morning, Israeli forces continued to raid the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, despite the presence of thousands of patients, wounded, and displaced Palestinians inside, alongside killings, shootings, and wide-scale arrests carried out among the displaced inside the hospital, and the shelling of nearby houses.

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it executed 140 Palestinians and detained hundreds for interrogations, transferring at least 160 of them to Israel.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have raided the complex since the start of the war on Gaza last October 7, as they previously raided it last November 16 after a week-long siege, then withdrew after 8 days, during which its yards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment, and even the power generator were destroyed.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)