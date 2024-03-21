Gaza Genocide – Civilians Under Siege, International Intervention Needed

Amid intense Israeli bombardment, Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip face dire conditions as the Al-Shifa Medical Complex is targeted and entire neighborhoods are besieged.

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured on Thursday in Israel’s intense bombing of the Gaza Strip.

For the fourth day in a row, the Israeli army continues a massive incursion and invasion into the Al-Rimal neighborhood, and inside and around the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, amid missile and artillery shelling and gunfire. This led to the killing and wounding of dozens of Palestinians, while others were left under the rubble.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli army blew up the specialized surgical building in the Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, amid a complete loss of communication with all medical teams inside the complex.

The Israeli army also ordered everyone inside to evacuate immediately as families continued to call on the Red Cross and other international institutions to rescue them.

Scores of citizens were killed, and others injured, in a violent artillery shelling that targeted homes belonging to the Abu Hasira family, and others on Al-Rashid Street and its surroundings in the Al-Mina area, west of Gaza City.

An Israeli Apache helicopter reportedly opened fire on houses surrounding the Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City.

The western neighborhoods of Gaza City, Tal al-Hawa, al-Rimal, Sheikh Ajlin, and al-Shati camp are seeing intense artillery shelling.

An airstrike targeted a house in Al-Shati Camp, west of Gaza City, killing and injuring dozens.

A number of Palestinians were killed when the occupation bombed a house owned by Saidam family in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes also bombed a house owned by the Kurd family next to the Jaffa Mosque in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens.

Nine people were killed, and a large number are still trapped under the rubble, after Israeli aircraft bombed a house owned by Abu Al-Arabi family in the new camp, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes bombed for the fourth time on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



