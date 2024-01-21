178 Palestinians Killed in 24 Hours as Israel Commits New Massacres in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

178 Palestinians were killed and others injured over the last 24 hours as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza continues.

“The Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 178 martyrs and 293 injured during the past 24 hours,” the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that three civilians were killed when an Israeli military drone targeted a vehicle they were traveling in at the Yarmouk market, in Gaza City.

Medical sources confirmed casualties and injuries resulting from an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in the Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

A number of civilians were killed and others injured by Israeli sniper fire in the vicinity of the Al-Katiba Square, southwest of Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City. The attack resulted in massive destruction.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Manara neighborhood in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

Also in Khan Yunis, a civilian was killed and others were injured in an airstrike that hit the Al-Amal neighborhood west of the city.

Further, Israeli naval forces also reportedly shelled the coastal areas of Deir al-Balah in the middle of the enclave.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli artillery has been shelling the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis for several hours.

Israeli occupation forces also continued the destruction of residential areas in the central and eastern areas of Khan Yunis, leading to further displacement and loss of homes for the already vulnerable population.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,105 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,681 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)