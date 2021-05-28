Hamas: Gaza Ceasefire Depends on Israeli Behavior in Coming Days

May 28, 2021 Blog, News
Hamas’ chief in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar. (Photo: Video Grab)

The head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, has described the ceasefire agreement recently concluded with Israel as “fragile”, having not addressed the root causes of the problem.

In an interview with Anadolu, Sinwar said the ceasefire agreement depends on Israel’s behavior over the coming days as well as pressure from the international community on Tel Aviv to respect the Palestinian people’s rights, international resolutions, and laws.

Last Friday, the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip reached a truce with Israel, putting an end to Tel Aviv’s 11-day onslaught on the besieged enclave which killed over 250 people and wounded thousands more.

In his interview with Anadolu, Sinwar said the ceasefire agreement will work only if Israel refrains from attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian people wherever they are, adding: “But if the [Israeli] enemy attacks our sanctities, repeats its desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and attacks our people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in order to force them out of their homes, this truce will definitely explode.”

