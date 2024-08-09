205 Aid Workers Killed, 9 in 10 Palestinians displaced – UNRWA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) announced on Thursday that as of August 7, 205 of its humanitarian aid workers have been killed since October 7.

The UN agency went on to say that nine in ten Palestinians, or 1.9 million Palestinians, are internally and repeatedly displaced across the Gaza Strip, some up to ten times.

In a statement, the agency said that the ongoing Israeli assault on the Strip has resulted in “civilian casualties, displacement of people and the destruction of residential structures and public infrastructure.”

According to UNRWA, the health system remains “barely functional with 90 hospitals and primary health care centers not functioning.”

However, the UN organization confirmed that it does remain a “major actor in the health sector, providing health services across 10 primary health centers and up to 100 mobile medical points across the Gaza Strip.”

Hundreds of displaced families were forced to evacuate their homes in eastern Khan Yunis without a clear destination following new Israeli evacuation orders. pic.twitter.com/XgVN7F0zDK — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) August 9, 2024

Staggering Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)