GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Soldiers Injured | Renewed Strikes in Central Gaza | High Alert in Northern Israel – Day 308

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An officer from the Nahal Brigade was seriously injured in Gaza while ten soldiers were injured in Metulla when a military vehicle allegedly overturned. Israeli forces renewed shelling in Deir Al-Balah and Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip. Residents of border towns with Lebanon are required to remain near safe places until further notice, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN). According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, August 9, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

KAN: Residents of border towns with Lebanon are required to remain near safe places until further notice.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling targeted areas in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, August 9, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are firing in eastern Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Breaking | Israeli occupation artillery and aircraft relentlessly bombard Wadi al-Salqa area, east of Deir al-Balah. pic.twitter.com/YRGDdFSyta — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 8, 2024

Friday, August 9, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Ashkelon and Zikim in southern Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer from the Nahal Brigade was seriously injured during battles that took place yesterday in the southern Gaza Strip.

Friday, August 9, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AMBREY: A commercial vessel was hit by a drone about 58 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.

Friday, August 9, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: A military vehicle overturned near Metulla, in northern Israel, resulting in ten soldiers being injured.

Friday, August 9, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, about the changes regarding the locations of US forces.

Friday, August 9, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Four martyrs and a number of wounded arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah as a result of the targeting of the Matar family home west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/8gcpLWMCBS — عبدالله العطار (@abdallahatar) August 9, 2024

Friday, August 9, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

SENIOR US OFFICIAL:

The desire and intention of the Emir of Qatar, the President of Egypt, and President Biden is to put negotiations back on track. The time is right for this initiative on Gaza and we look forward to the meetings next week.

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: We will send the negotiating team for the exchange deal on August 15.

Friday, August 9, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

CNN: CNN quoted an American official and a Western intelligence official as confirming that concerns about a move by Hezbollah against Israel are greater than concerns about Iran.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured after the Israeli occupation bombed a house in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

