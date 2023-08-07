4-Year-Old Palestinian Child in Critical Condition after Run Over by Jewish Settler (VIDEO)

An illegal Jewish settler ran over a four-year-old Palestinian child on Sunday, leaving him in critical condition, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The incident took place in the Palestinian village of Kissan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mousa Ebayat, head of the Kissan village council, told WAFA that an illegal Jewish settler ran over a Palestinian child named Jabril Sawarka, 4, and fled the scene.

Jabril Sawarka, 4, sustained critical injuries after being run over by an #Israeli Jewish #settler east of #Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/943QitfsrC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 7, 2023

The 4-year-old was taken to the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation, where his condition was reported to be critical.

A number of hit-and-run incidents committed by illegal Jewish settlers against Palestinians were reported in Kissan.

(PC, WAFA)