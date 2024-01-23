444 Attacks since October 7 – Illegal Settlers Set Fire to Car Showroom near Ramallah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Illegal Jewish settlers set fire to a Palestinian car showroom in the village of Beitin, east of Ramallah, on Tuesday.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a group of settlers set fire to a car sales showroom, burning all the vehicles inside, before they withdrew from the area.

Illegal settlers are intensifying their attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jewish settlers carried out 444 attacks against Palestinians since October 7.

In a report issued on Monday, OCHA said that it has “recorded 444 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians, resulting in Palestinian casualties (45 incidents), damage to Palestinian-owned property (344 incidents), or both casualties and damage to property (55 incidents). This reflects a daily average of four incidents.”

One-third of the settler attacks against Palestinians after October 7 have involved firearms, including shootings and threats of shootings, according to the report.

In nearly half of all recorded incidents, Israeli forces were either accompanying or reported to be supporting the attackers.

In 2023, 1,229 incidents involving illegal Jewish settlers in the West Bank resulted in Palestinian casualties, property damage or both.

This is the highest number of settler attacks against Palestinians in any given year since OCHA started recording incidents involving settlers in 2006.

(PC, WAFA)