Gallant Says Israel is ‘Ready for Any Situation’ as Hezbollah Bombs Meron Base

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that Hezbollah continues to provoke Israel after the Lebanese Resistance Movement bombed the Meron base.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it bombed the main Israeli air traffic control base along the border with Lebanon with 20 shells.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it bombed the Meron base, on Mount Jarmaq, “in response to recent assassinations in Lebanon and Syria and the repeated attacks on civilians and homes in our steadfast (Lebanese) villages.”

Hezbollah had already bombed the Meron base with more than 60 missiles following the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, in an Israeli raid on a building in the southern suburb of Beirut in early January.

BREAKING: ⚡ 🇮🇱🇱🇧 Hezbollah totally destroyed the Meron Air Control center in the north of Israel The IOF admits damage was inflicted to the Meron Air Control center due to Hezbollah's rocket attack. The IOF added that the base has a backup system. But reports from the… pic.twitter.com/P09QFi4Dpo — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 23, 2024

Hezbollah also announced that it targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers on Cobra Hill today with rocket weapons, in support of the “steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

According to Al-Jazeera, 12 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in Upper Galilee.

Meanwhile, the official Lebanese News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes launched three raids on the town of Blida, targeting three homes.

The agency also reported that Israeli artillery targeted the vicinity of the towns of Tayr Harfa and Al-Dahaira in the western sector of southern Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, “Our eyes are on Hezbollah, which continues to provoke us in the north,” adding that Tel Aviv is prepared for any developments.

In a video statement on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is “keeping an eye on everything that happens in the north (as) Hezbollah continues to provoke,” Israeli media reported.

“We are prepared, we do not want war, but we are ready for any situation that may develop in the north.”

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

(PC, AJA)