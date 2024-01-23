GAZA LIVE BLOG: Palestinian Resistance Kills Dozens of Israeli Soldiers | Israeli Military Carries out New Massacres in Khan Yunis | Qassam, Quds Brigades Declare New Operations – DAY 109

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It was still early morning when Israel’s war on Gaza took another turn for the worse. Scores of Israeli soldiers were killed in Maghazi, in central Gaza, and 13 others were killed in Khan Yunis. Those killed in Maghazi were reportedly only 600 meters away from the fence separating Israel from besieged Gaza. As for those killed in Khan Yunis, they were killed in fierce battles around the city. Meanwhile, Israel continued to target Palestinian civilians throughout the Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,295 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,000 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, January 23, 09:55 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 12 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in Upper Galilee.

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN: We will respond to the American and British attacks.

UNRWA: 750,000 in Gaza face catastrophic hunger.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers on Cobra Hill with missile weapons, and achieved direct hits there.

UNRWA: 750,000 in Gaza face catastrophic hunger.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens were heard in several areas of Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens were heard in several areas of Upper Galilee.

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that his country will continue to work to weaken the Houthis’ ability to carry out attacks in the Red Sea.

ISRAELI SOROKA HOSPITAL: The hospital said in a statement that it had received 2,642 wounded soldiers since the beginning of the war, 33 of whom were still receiving treatment, including 11 in serious condition.

AL-QUS BRIGADES: We bombed, with a barrage of mortar shells, a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles, in the western Al-Muskar area in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, January 23, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shelled Tuesday morning with a barrage of mortar shells the stationing of soldiers and vehicles of the Israeli occupation army, in the area of Al-Maskar Al-Gharbi in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

YOAV GALLANT: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant spoke of a difficult and painful morning and our hearts go out to the families of the victims in their most difficult times.

ISAAC HERZOG: Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the news of the killing of many soldiers is hard to bear.

ELI COHEN: Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said that this is very difficult and the killing of 21 soldiers in the Gaza Strip is a very high number.

(The Palestine Chronicle)