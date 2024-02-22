Scores of Palestinians were killed and others injured on Thursday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas across the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that Israeli forces committed nine massacres in the Strip, killing 97 Palestinians and injuring 132 others during the last 24 hours.

The ministry reported that 20 civilians were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted several homes belonging to the Odeh, Yassin, Al-Irqan and Nassar families in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Israeli occupation aircraft struck a house belonging to the Qatifan family in Al-Sabra neighborhood in the center of the city, resulting in the killing of seven people and causing several casualties, mostly of whom were children.

Meanwhile, occupation artillery carried out intense airstrikes at Palestinian homes in the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of the city, resulting in the tragic death of several people and the wounding of dozens of others.

In central Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted houses in Nuseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi refugee camps, as well as in the city of Deir al-Balah, resulting in the killing of at least ten people.

In Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, another artillery shelling targeted several houses in the center and west of the city, which led to the injury of several people.

Furthermore, Israeli occupation forces continue the strict military siege on the Nasser Hospital for the 32nd day.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out airstrikes in the city of Rafah, on the border area with Egypt.

Israeli naval forces and their gunboats fired several airstrikes near the tents of displaced people in the city, causing multiple casualties.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,410 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,465 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)