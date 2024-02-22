GAZA LIVE BLOG: Operation in Jerusalem | Ansarallah Strikes British Ships | Israel Carries out Massacres | Burns in Paris – Day 139

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Escalations are reported on several fronts: nine Israeli massacres resulted in the killing of 97 Palestinians in Gaza in the last 24 hours; a Palestinian military operation in Jerusalem; Israeli strikes on south Lebanon; Ansarallah attacks on British ships east of Aden, in the Red Sea, and much more. Politically, CIA chief William Burns is returning to Paris amid rumors of progress in the truce negotiations between the Palestinian Resistance and Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,410 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,465 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, February 22, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Israeli occupation army artillery fired shells in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital, west of Khan Yunis.

IRELAND REPRESENTATIVE TO ICJ: Ireland supports the two-state solution.

BREAKING| Israeli forces storm Bethlehem and break into the house of two of the executors of today's operation at Al Zayim military checkpoint in occupied Jerusalem, in which one soldier was eliminated and 8 others were wounded, two of whom had critical injuries.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted a Zionist force in a house west of Khan Yunis with a TGB missile, clashing with them and causing deaths and injuries among them.

BLOOMBERG: Israeli officials secretly admitted that they did not have a strategy to transfer 1.2 million civilians from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a building where Israeli army soldiers were stationed in the Kfar Yuval settlement and achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: Confrontations broke out with the Israeli occupation forces at the northern entrance to Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank.

Thursday, February 22, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRAN’S REPRESENTATIVE TO ICJ: Israel has grossly violated international law.

BREAKING: CHINA PRESENT THEIR POSITION TO THE ICJ ON DAY 4 REGARDING ISRAEL'S WAR CRIMES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION

AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli raids that targeted homes and a mosque in the city of Rafah.

CHINA’S REPRESENTATIVE TO ICJ: Armed resistance is a right of colonized peoples and does not contradict international law.

Thursday, February 22, 11:15 am (GMT+2)

AMBREY MARITIME RISK MANAGEMENT: A missile attack caused a fire on board a ship off the coast of Yemen.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces targeted the towns of Khiam, Kafr Kila and Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon with raids.

HAMAS: The heroic operation south of occupied Jerusalem is a natural response to the occupation’s massacres.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,410 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,465 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,410 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,465 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: More than 30 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of citizens’ homes in the central Gaza Strip since Wednesday evening.

SMOTRICH: I demand that Netanyahu immediately approve plans to build thousands of housing units in Maale Adumim and the entire region.

Thursday, February 22, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

BEN-GVIR: We continue to give the Israelis weapons to protect themselves.

SHIN BET: The perpetrators of the attack that targeted soldiers near the Maale Adumim settlement are the two brothers Muhammad and Kazem Zawahra and Ahmed Al-Wahsh from Zaatara, south of Bethlehem.

KAN: The perpetrators of the shooting in Maale Adumim were two brothers from Bethlehem.

Thursday, February 22, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli soldier was killed in a shooting at a military checkpoint east of Jerusalem.

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli soldier was killed in a shooting at a military checkpoint east of Jerusalem.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 9 soldiers were injured, including 3 in critical condition, in shooting operation at a military checkpoint east of Jerusalem.

AL-JAZEERA: 26 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli bombing of the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI POLICE: Two Palestinians were killed by gunfire near the Maale Adumim settlement.

Thursday, February 22, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: 6 Israelis were injured in a shooting near the Maale Adumim settlement, east of occupied Jerusalem, and some of the injured are in serious condition.

WHO DIRECTOR: The situation in the Gaza Strip is inhumane.

WHO DIRECTOR: The situation in the Gaza Strip is inhumane.

Thursday, February 22, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces blew up several homes in the center of Khan Yunis, amid heavy smoke rising in the city.

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in the city of Eilat and its surroundings in southern Israel, warning of possible air threats.

A “suspicious object” was intercepted when it was on its way to Israel over the Red Sea.

Thursday, February 22, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted two homes in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes destroyed Al-Farouq Mosque in the Shaboura camp in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes destroyed Al-Farouq Mosque in the Shaboura camp in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 22, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 22, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces carried out an air strike on the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces bombed areas west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with artillery.

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and others wounded in Israeli raids on 3 homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Shaboura camp in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 22, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in Israeli raids that targeted two homes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: There were casualties in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Mashroua area, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces launched an air strike near Salah al-Din Gate on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Thursday, February 22, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS: The CIA director will visit Paris to hold talks on detainees.

