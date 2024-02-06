A Day of Joint Operations – Resistance Roundup – Day 123

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Instead of dismantling the Al-Qassam Brigades in northern and southern Gaza, the opposite seems to be true: the various Palestinian movements are pairing up to fight jointly together against invading Israeli troops.

While Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades have carried out many joint operations since the start of the war, today Al-Qassam and the Mujahideen Brigades carried out a joint operation west of Gaza City.

The joint operation also included the socialist PFLP among other smaller fighting units.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist D9 bulldozer using a Shuath explosive device west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and the Mujahideen Brigades were able to target an Apache helicopter with a Sam-7 missile west of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded an enemy operations command center with mortar shells west of Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades, in conjunction with Saraya Al-Quds, bombarded Israeli gatherings in the areas of Gaza City using mortar shells. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/b0BB8LSUAS pic.twitter.com/6pFgHO5QJe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 6, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a group of occupation soldiers barricaded inside a house with an anti-fortification TBG shell, causing them to fall between dead and wounded in the Al-Hawouz area, west of the city of Khan YWe unis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist troop carriers with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Jawazat area, west of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully sniped a Zionist officer and soldier in the universities area, west of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers and military vehicles using machine guns and anti-tank missiles in the axes of advancement in the center, west and south of Khan Yunis. “The fighters of Saraya Al-Quds were able to target a Zionist Merkava tank with an RPG shell in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis. “Our fighters blew up a Zionist military vehicle with a Thaqib-barrel device in the vicinity of the Haidar roundabout, west of Gaza.

⚡️WATCH: Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing the targeting of military vehicles in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, with a Grad rocket. The last scene shows the monitoring of the rocket accurately hitting its target. pic.twitter.com/ch08DYcc5F — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 6, 2024

“Our fighters managed to target a fortified Zionist force in one of the residential apartments west of Gaza City with an 85mm anti-tank shell, resulting in the force’s members being killed and wounded. “The fighters of Saraya and Al-Qassam successfully targeted a fortified Zionist force in one of the houses on the axis of advance west of Khan YWe We unis with an anti-fortification TBG shell, resulting in the force’s members being killed or wounded.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:15 AM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted the Ramim barracks with two Burkan missiles, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Jal Al-Alam site with a Falaq-1 missile, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:20 AM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ramim” barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:12 PM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site and a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in its vicinity with artillery shells, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:10 PM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted the headquarters of the Beit Hillel battalion belonging to the 769th Regional Brigade with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

🚀 Footage shows the moment of impact of a Hezbollah rocket and another picture showing the aftermath. I believe it’s the same location, if I’m not mistaken this is the Rameem barracks. There are several IOF terrorist injuries. pic.twitter.com/Bp4r03PGUM — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 6, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted the Al-Ramta site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:40 PM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the Kfar Shouba hills and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:50 PM on Tuesday, 06-02-2024, targeted spy equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)