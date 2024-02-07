GAZA LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis, Rafah Shelled | Israel Bombs Syria | Netanyahu Blocks Blinken | Riyadh: Palestinian State First – DAY 124

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas timed its response to the Paris ceasefire proposal with the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region. The response gives a reason for optimism, said Qatar. Meanwhile, intense Israeli shelling continues in Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Resistance continues to score direct hits against invading Israeli soldiers on all fronts. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,585 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,978 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, February 7, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

SAUDI ARABIA: We informed Washington that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless the war stops and an independent Palestinian state is recognized.

Wednesday, February 7, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes and artillery shelling by Israeli occupation forces in the Al Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

SYRIAN NEWS AGENCY: A number of people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli aggression that targeted sites in the city of Homs.

Wednesday, February 7, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in a bombing by Israeli occupation forces on a house for the Khafaja family in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah.

JOHN KIRBY: The deal we are working on is aimed to reach a long truce.

Wednesday, February 7, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

SYRIAN MEDIA: There has been an “Israeli aggression against Homs.”

ISRAEL TODAY: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s request to obtain a security assessment during a bilateral meeting with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy.

Tuesday, February 6, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

US OFFICIAL: The Houthis launched six attacks on Tuesday.

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The Israeli intelligence service (Mossad) is studying Hamas’ response to the truce proposal in Gaza.

