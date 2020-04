By Fawzi Mahmoud

Palestinian performer ‘Ala Miqdad entertains his daughter at their home while under quarantine in Gaza city.

Miqdad, a much-beloved character among Gaza’s children, is playing the role of the Ramadan Musaharati, a traditional character of a drummer who wakes Muslims up before sunrise, to eat and prepare for the fasting day ahead.

All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)