Palestinian Family Forced to Demolish its Home in Jerusalem

A Palestinian family from the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem demolished its own home today after it was forced to do so by the Israeli municipality.

Tareq Mohammad Ali said he was forced, along with his family, to demolish their own home at the order of the Israeli High Court, under the pretext it was built without a permit.

Ali said he had no option but to embark on the demolition in order to avoid paying unreasonable demolition costs to the Israeli municipality.

Palestinians in Jerusalem are forced to build without a permit because getting a building permit is impossible as the right-wing mayor and city council attempt to keep the city’s Palestinian population at a bare minimum while multiplying its Jewish residents by approving the construction of thousands of new housing units in illegal Jewish settlements.

Thursday, Israeli Forces demolished homes of two of Palestinian prisoners, Yazen Meghmas in Birzeit, and part of Walid Hanatshe's home in Ramallah. Israeli authorities use policy of homes’ demolition almost on daily basis to suppress Palestinian struggle for ending occupation. pic.twitter.com/WyNOcJUzxg — Friends of Palestine (@F_Of_PAL) March 5, 2020

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

This policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as it violates binding provisions of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)