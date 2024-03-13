The Israeli military published a video in which it initially said two gunmen were targeted in a drone strike in Gaza City last week for allegedly carrying a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), the men were riding a bicycle.

The Israeli army has reportedly admitted to mistakenly targeting two Palestinians who were riding a bicycle in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to a report by the Anadolu news agency, the army published a video in which it initially said two gunmen were targeted in a drone strike in Gaza City last week for allegedly carrying a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

The allegation, however, proved wrong as it emerged that they were riding a bicycle, according to Anadolu.

“The army apologizes for this mistake,” the Israeli army spokesman’s office said in a statement in response to a question by Anadolu.

The initial information gathered before the raid indicated that the two Palestinians were armed, the statement said.

“When the video was published, the bike that someone was pushing was highlighted, which was mistakenly thought to be an RPG.”

A military spokesman’s office reportedly defended the action, saying: “The area filmed in the video is an active combat zone, where many battles took place between Israeli army forces and militants.”

The New York Times on Tuesday quoted Mohamed Qreiqea, a researcher at the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, as saying that according to witnesses he spoke with, the two men were returning home after trying to obtain humanitarian aid.

Qreiqea said one man was killed and the other injured in the Israeli attack.

More than 31,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,244 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

