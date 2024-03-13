Military Raids, Checkpoint Shooting – Israel Kills Six Palestinians in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have raided towns in the occupied West Bank, killing at least five Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, while a youth was killed at a military checkpoint in Bethlehem.

At least five Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem as Israeli forces continue to intensify their military raids, including storming the government hospital in Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces stormed the city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the early hours of Wednesday, with dozens of military vehicles and bulldozers supported by drones and special undercover units.

Video footage circulated on social media documented a call from the minaret of one of the local mosques with the speaker saying, “the volcano of resistance has been ignited…”

Israeli reportedly forces stormed the grounds of the Jenin hospital, opening fire at a group of civilians who were standing in front of the emergency department.

Two Palestinian youths were killed and four others were injured tonight during a wide-scale Israeli military raid into the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank. More: https://t.co/nlOgby6kCC pic.twitter.com/M2GDeo7UFb — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) March 13, 2024

WAFA reported that Rabie al-Noursi, in his 20s, was shot and killed during the raid, and five others were injured. Another Palestinian, Mahmoud Abu al-Hayjaa, also succumbed to injuries sustained from Israeli gunfire during the raid.

Clashes occurred between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli forces, who also destroyed infrastructure with a D9 bulldozer, including street and sewage lines.

Checkpoint Shooting

A Palestinian youth was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday near the military checkpoint of Al-Nafaq, west of the city of Beit Jala, in Bethlehem, according to WAFA.

The Israeli military claimed that the Palestinian attempted to carry out a stabbing attack targeting soldiers at the checkpoint, WAFA reported.

#BREAKING: A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli forces near the military checkpoint of Al-Nafaq, west of the city of Beit Jala, in Bethlehem. The Israeli occupation military claimed that the Palestinian attempted to carry out a stabbing attack targeting Israeli soldiers. pic.twitter.com/xjasH89jn9 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) March 13, 2024

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces left the child to bleed until he died and barred him from any first aid given to him.

Israeli soldiers closed the checkpoint on both sides and inspected vehicles and citizens’ IDs.

Al-Jib, Northwest of Jerusalem

A Palestinian youth, as well as a 16-year-old child, were killed, and three others injured, after Israeli forces opened fire on them near the town of Al-Jib, northwest of Jerusalem, WAFA reported.

It said the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed it dealt with two fatalities and three injuries at the checkpoint outside the town.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the victims were brought to the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah.

They were identified as Abdullah Mamoun Assaf, 16, and Zaid Ward Khalaifeh, 23.

Sniper Kills Child

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a 13-year-old boy, identified as Rami Hamdan al-Halhuli, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces claimed he had fired fireworks at them, according to Al-Jazeera.

BREAKING| Palestinian child Rami Hamdan Al-Halhuli was shot and murdered by an Israeli sniper in Shu'fat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/5DuVTNeDpw — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 13, 2024

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas issued a statement saying al-Halhuli was shot by a “sniper.”

WAFA reported that the governorate of Jerusalem announced that al-Halhuli had succumbed to his wounds shortly after being shot.

Israeli forces later stormed the vicinity of his family home.

Widespread Arrests

Israeli forces on Wednesday also detained six Palestinians during a wide-scale raid across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

PPS said that Israeli forces raided the village of Arora, northwest of Ramallah, where they rounded up a Palestinian man.

Five people, including a child, were arrested in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, reported WAFA.

the minarets of jenin stating "the volcano of resistance that was ignited by the blood of the martyrs, there is no force on this earth capable of extinguishing it except god.”pic.twitter.com/apa4SEJMdw — maya (@mxyaslytherin) March 13, 2024

On Tuesday, at least 25 Palestinians, including former detainees, were arrested across the West Bank, according to WAFA.

About 7,555 Palestinians have been arrested across the West Bank since the beginning of Israel’s military assault on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The Commission and the PPS explained, in a press statement, that the data related to arrest cases includes those who remained in Israeli custody and those who were later released, according to WAFA.

Nablus Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked the village of Burin, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday, WAFA reported, citing local sources.

Sources said the settlers, from the illegal Givat Ronen outpost, set fire to a vehicle belonging to a resident and destroyed two other vehicles owned by locals as well.

Illegal Jewish settlers, also on Wednesday, damaged around 50 fruit trees in the village of Majdal Bani Fadel, south of Nablus city, WAFA reported.

The head of the Majdal Bani Fadel Village Council, Rami Nassar, said that a group of settlers from the Majdalim outpost sneaked into the village and damaged nearly 50 olive and almond trees owned by a resident.

Israeli occupation forces bulldoze the streets in the Jenin refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/bLozZegUNi — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 13, 2024

Nassar affirmed that this is the third time that the settlers have destroyed trees during the past two weeks.

The Palestinian villages in the province of Nablus have been witnessing a surge in settler attacks and violence against Palestinian farmers and shepherds.

WAFA reported that Nassar pointed out that both settlers from the illegal colonial outposts of the Maale Ephraim and Tikai grazed their sheep and cows on agricultural farmlands belonging to residents from the village, causing significant damage to crops.

Israeli forces also stormed the city of Nablus from various directions, amid the heavy firing of live bullets and tear gas canisters.

Israeli forces also briefly detained several youths and subjected them to interrogations, before releasing them hours later, according to WAFA.

(PC, WAFA)