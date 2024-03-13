GAZA LIVE BLOG: 650 Chilean Lawyers Sue Israel at ICC | New Israeli Massacres in Gaza | Lebanon under Attack – Day 159

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres throughout Gaza and bombed several locations in Lebanon. 650 Chilean lawyers filed a legal complaint at the International Criminal Court against the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Algeria called on the United Nations to investigate sexual assaults against Palestinians. The Chinese Foreign Minister reiterated his call on the United States to stop obstructing efforts to end the war in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,244 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, March 13, 3:15 pm (GMT+2)

AMBREY MARITIME SECURITY COMPANY: We learned that missiles were launched in the Gulf of Aden.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 27 children were killed as a result of starvation and lack of infant formula in northern Gaza.

Wednesday, March 13, 2:10 pm (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas called on the Palestinian people in the West Bank to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque and break the shackles of the Israeli occupation.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli Army said it killed a Hamas leader Hadi Ali Mustafa, in a bombing that targeted a car in the Lebanese city of Tyre.

Wednesday, March 13, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Qantara in southern Lebanon.

TIMES OF ISRAEL (quoting US official): Washington’s dissatisfaction with Israel’s behavior is real.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted an aid distribution center affiliated with UNRWA in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, March 13, 12:15 pm (GMT+2)

PRCS: Our crews recovered the bodies of 6 martyrs and 9 wounded from the Al-Atrash family from under the rubble of their destroyed house in Deir Al-Balah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing in the center of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

GANTZ (in a letter to Netanyahu): The entire war council is united to act in Rafah and we must all allow humanitarian aid in.

SPANISH FM: The situation in the West Bank is worrying and the international community must stop the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.

JORDANIAN FM: Netanyahu cannot continue to undermine the security of the region.

Wednesday, March 13, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the Labouneh area in southern Lebanon.

LEBANESE FM: Lebanon calls on the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop its attacks.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were casualties in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the tents of displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car in the Al-Hush area, south of the Lebanese city of Tyre.

Wednesday, March 13, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CHINA: Washington must stop obstructing efforts to end the war in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 6 Palestinians, killed in a previous Israeli bombing, were recovered from Hamad Town, south of the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, March 13, 9:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers were injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 6 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Awad family’s home in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, March 13, 8:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: There is no truth to what Al Arabiya channel published, citing a “senior Hamas source”, about the movement receiving an international offer for an extended ceasefire in Gaza, the gradual return of the displaced, or a delegation heading to Cairo to discuss the details.

AL-JAZEERA: 650 Chilean lawyers have filed a legal complaint at the International Criminal Court against the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Wednesday, March 13, 6:30 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: Reuters quoted three sources familiar with the matter as saying that the United States may urge partners and allies to fund a privately run operation to send aid by sea to the Gaza Strip.

US CENTCOM: The Houthis (Ansarallah) on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile towards the destroyer Labon in the Red Sea.

UNITED NATIONS: Algeria called for an investigation into Israeli sexual assaults in the Palestinian territories and renewed calls for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Algeria’s representative to the UN, Amar Benjama, stressed the need for “in-depth investigations into sexual assaults committed by the occupation forces”.

