A Parallel War – International Hackers Target Sensitive Israeli Databases

The site has already posted thousands of documents reportedly acquired by infiltrating systems associated with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and other ‘sensitive websites’.

International hackers have launched a dedicated website for releasing information obtained from recent breaches into sensitive Israeli databases, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

The site has already posted thousands of documents reportedly acquired by infiltrating systems associated with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the National Insurance, the Ministry of Justice, and the Dimona nuclear research facility, according to Haaretz.

The leaks were reportedly attributed to a newly emerging hacker group dubbed ‘NetHunt3rs’, which demanded the release of 500 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for withholding the entirety of the disclosed information.

While the Israeli Ministry of Defense acknowledged the breaches, labeling the affected websites as “non-sensitive websites,” an investigation by Haaretz reportedly revealed that the leaked materials included sensitive data from administrative portals, such as employee identification information, defense tenders, and details on Israeli military technological systems, including armored vehicles and satellite photography systems.

According to the report, another group, named ‘Tafari HaNasser’, claimed responsibility for hacking into Israel’s National Insurance Institute.

It said that it possesses personal data of 8 million Israeli citizens, including bank account details and residential addresses. Although the National Insurance denied any breach, the group circulated a video purportedly showcasing access to Israeli citizens’ personal information.

According to Haaretz, the leaked materials were disseminated via a dedicated website called ‘Cyber Court’, defined as a pro-Palestinian version of WikiLeaks.

Although Israel rarely acknowledges these incidents, the paper also stated that cyber attacks on Israel “sharply increased (…) since the outbreak of the war in Gaza”.

