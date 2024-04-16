Death and Destruction in Gaza: Palestinian Casualties Mount as Israeli Airstrikes Continue

Scores of Palestinians were killed and others injured on Tuesday, in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that Israeli warplanes targeted Al-Fakhoura Mosque, west of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, causing several casualties.

The airstrike also caused a massive destruction to the neighboring areas and homes.

In central Gaza, intense artillery and missile shelling continued on the Nuseirat refugee camp for the sixth day in a row, resulting in at least five casualties and significant property damage.

Meanwhile, the occupation aircraft bombed multiple homes in Al-Mughraqa and the neighboring city of Al-Zahraa.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,575 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Israeli artillery also fired a number of shells in the western area of Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces detained dozens of Palestinian men after abusing them, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The heavily-armed soldiers further forced the women and children to leave two schools where they had sought refuge.

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, Israeli artillery bombed several neighborhoods, especially in the eastern regions, Abasan, Bani Suhaila, and Khuza’a, amid massive destruction of properties.

Rising Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)