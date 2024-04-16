Horror and Neglect – Palestinian Prisoner’s Amputation Exposes Torture, Brutality in Israeli Custody

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite requesting medical attention and hospitalization, he was denied proper care until his condition deteriorated to the point where amputation was necessary.

Sufyan Abu Salah, a released Palestinian prisoner, recounted a harrowing ordeal of medical negligence while in Israeli detention, according to Quds News Network.

Abu Salah reportedly revealed to Palestinian journalist Hassan Alish that his leg was amputated due to severe infections that went untreated during his detention.

Abu Salah, a resident of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, initially entered detention without any health issues. The loss of his leg was due to the appalling conditions and deliberate neglect he experienced while in Israeli custody.

Prisoner Sufian Abu Salah was arrested by the occupation from the #Gaza Strip standing on his feet and he walked out of Israeli prisons, as a result of torture and medical negligence against Palestinian prisoners inside the detention centers, most notably the "Sdeh Timan"… pic.twitter.com/KDxb7LFPo9 — Lana (@RashadLana18915) April 15, 2024

Recent reports from Israeli newspaper Haaretz shed light on the dire situation faced by Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli doctor working in a field hospital detailed in a letter to government officials the use of torture methods, including handcuffing that led to severe injuries and amputations for some detainees.

The doctor further described inhumane treatment such as force-feeding, confinement in diapers, and constant handcuffing even during medical treatment.

The field hospital, lacking adequate medical supplies, reportedly subjected patients to further harm and neglect. Detainees are often blindfolded, shackled, and forced to endure unsanitary conditions.

The doctor’s letter highlighted instances where detainees underwent major surgeries only to be hastily discharged without proper post-operative care, leading to complications and, in some cases, death.

Multiple sources corroborated the doctor’s accounts, revealing a pattern of mistreatment and neglect of Palestinian prisoners.

Many detainees, including those with chronic illnesses or war-related injuries, suffer due to the lack of proper medical attention and hygiene standards.

Despite international outcry and documented evidence of abuse, the detainees continue to endure appalling conditions, further exacerbating their physical and mental health.

(The Palestine Chronicle)