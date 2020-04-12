A Prayer in the Time of Pandemic

By Richard Falk

Affirming spirituality as the power over life and death I aspire to achieve

this spirituality that is nothing other than the blending of love and mystery

cherishing wonder at a precarious precipice, respecting knowledge

prayer seemed a weakening of spirit, a reaching out to the void, pretending

that there was someone there ready to respond, a metaphysical crutch in times of need

evading the loneliness of being when that other in our dreams is silent when and if we awake

we need not, must not, give up hope against hope, as nadezda mandelstam never did

we need not, must not, cling to promises that can’t be kept, pretending as paul did when

praising abraham as he “believed against hope in hope” taking the greatest risk

put more simply, still falsely, in Hebrews 11:1: Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for,

the conviction of things not seen,” the assurance invented to banish uncertainty burglarizes

truth, demeaning faith as mere submission to authority, as refusal to live life fully, as refusal

of the enchantments of uncertainty, instead of continuing up mountains to heights where

justice dwells, climbing as the air thins, sustained by love by starlight truly certain and real

yet we can learn to see and understand anew, pushed by the crisis of the earth to open eyes

more widely, prayer will be loosened from moorings of church and state, only then becoming

truly sacred: so realized, prayer becomes fervent hope, not needing to be uttered as if a cry of

desperation no longer needing assurances or false promises, prayer becomes love and

attentiveness a stone thrown from land far out falling beyond sight in an ocean of uncertainty

yet not lacking courage to stare at bodies piling up in churches, morgues overflowing,

funerals on hold, statistics replacing stories so that suffering stays abstract, leaders standing

stiffly almost at a loss for words for the first time ever, yet uttering prime time moonshine

language as addressing sheep, confusing optimism with hope, curbing science and scientists

yet we go on listening restlessly waiting for a few words exhibiting love uncertainty, losing

patience with what we hear nightly we turn inward for knowledge for wisdom for love and

outward for love for friendship invisible communities all over the planet bonded by these

fervent hopes are gathering the strength to be ready for whatever comes tomorrow

and stand by this prayer

Yalikavak, Turkey

April 8, 2020

– Richard Falk is Albert G Milbank Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University and Research Fellow, Orfalea Center of Global Studies. He was also the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle. Visit his blog.