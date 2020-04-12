On Easter Sunday, Jewish Settlers Uproot Hundreds of Olive Saplings near Bethlehem

Illegal Jewish settlers on Easter Sunday uprooted about 350 olive saplings belonging to Palestinian farmers in the town of al-Khader, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to a local source.

This is your chance to translate your solidarity into action by keeping the Palestine Chronicle active, disseminating important information about Palestine in both English and French to the world. https://t.co/tgB77etEhZ pic.twitter.com/w2i12eqO6a — @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2020

Head of the Colonization Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, Hasan Breijieh, told WAFA that settlers from the Jewish settlement of Sidi Boaz, nearby, uprooted about 350 olive saplings belonging to local villagers.

Earlier today, another group of settlers chopped off about 50 olive saplings belonging to Palestinian farmers in the same area.

Israel to Destroy 2000 Olive Trees near Bethlehem – Palestine Chronicle: https://t.co/yR4jqOyl3Z — atltreepros (@atltreepros) June 16, 2019

Attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian farmers and their properties have been on the rise during the current state of emergency in the West Bank due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)