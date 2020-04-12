On Easter Sunday, Jewish Settlers Uproot Hundreds of Olive Saplings near Bethlehem

April 12, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Illegal Jewish settlers on Easter Sunday uprooted about 350 olive saplings belonging to Palestinian farmers in the town of al-Khader, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to a local source.

Head of the Colonization Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, Hasan Breijieh, told WAFA that settlers from the Jewish settlement of Sidi Boaz, nearby, uprooted about 350 olive saplings belonging to local villagers.

Earlier today, another group of settlers chopped off about 50 olive saplings belonging to Palestinian farmers in the same area.

Attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian farmers and their properties have been on the rise during the current state of emergency in the West Bank due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.