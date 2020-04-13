Rafah Crossing Opens to Allow Hundreds of Palestinians to Return to Gaza

The Egyptian authorities today opened Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip to allow hundreds of stranded Palestinians to return home, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The crossing will remain open for four days to allow hundreds of Gazan who were getting treatment in Egyptian hospitals and their companions, students, businessmen and residents – who were visiting relatives abroad when the borders were closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus – to return to the Gaza Strip.

After the decision to open it for an exceptional period of four days … pictures .. Interior Ministry preparations to receive the stranded via # Rafah Crossing # Gaza # Palestine # Egypt # Rafah # Corona #Gaza pic.twitter.com/UdLil0QoWd https://t.co/Hb4NnMASMO — Suat Kılıçtaş (@Suatklcts) April 13, 2020

Upon their return, they will be placed in a 14-day quarantine to make sure none carry the infection before they will be allowed to interact with people.

With 13 coronavirus cases already confirmed in the Gaza Strip, hospitals that were once overwhelmed by gunshot wounds and amputations are now gearing up for a very different challenge in a densely populated, coastal enclave of two million Palestinians, many living in refugee camps.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)