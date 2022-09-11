Activists Worldwide Mark #BoycottPUMA Global Day of Action

Thousands of activists around the world participated on Saturday in the #BoycottPUMA Global Day of Action. against the sportswear company’s sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association and the resulting complicity in the Israeli apartheid regime in occupied Palestine.

In the United Kingdom, members and supporters of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) held vigils across the country informing those shopping why they should not buy goods from Puma, because of its complicity in supporting Israeli apartheid.

In France, activists rallied in the cities of Lyon and Provence for the #BoycottPUMA Global Day of Action demanding that the sportswear company end its complicity in Israeli apartheid and the oppression of millions of Palestinians.

#Solidarity with #Palestine in Bristol. Thousands of activists around the world participated on Saturday in the #BoycottPUMA Global Day of Action against the company's sponsorship of the #Israeli #Football Association Video: via Palestine Online pic.twitter.com/Y6v3ZAjx8w — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 11, 2022

In Vienna, Austria, activists held an information stall at Wien Mitte The Mall to inform people about Israeli apartheid and the need to end Puma’s sponsorship of the Israeli apartheid regime.

In Malaysia, more than 30 futsal teams joined the “Free Palestine” tournament in the capital Kuala Lumpur marking the #BoycottPUMA Global Day of Action, demanding the company to end its complicity in Israeli apartheid oppressing millions of Palestinians.

In Germany, dozens of activists rallied at Hackescher Markt in Berlin heeding the call to #BoycottPuma over its sponsorship of the Israeli oppression of Palestinians.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement has urged supporters from around the world to join thousands of people on a global day of action on September 10 calling on PUMA to end its support for Israeli apartheid.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)