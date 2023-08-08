‘We Will Send Lebanon Back to Stone Age’: Israel Threatens Hezbollah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Defense Minister threatened the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah in a video statement while visiting the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah on Tuesday, threatening to send Lebanon back “to the Stone Age in the event of an escalation or conflict,” Israeli media reported.

Gallant also warned Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, “not to make a mistake.”

“Don’t mistake us, we don’t want war, but we are ready to protect our citizens, our soldiers, and our sovereignty,” he added.

The Israeli Defense Minister made his remarks in a video statement while visiting the Israel-Lebanon border.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have risen in recent months, with Hezbollah having erected two tents in the Shebaa Farms area in response to Israel’s construction of a fence around the nearby town of Ghajar.

The Shebaa Farms is Arab land occupied by Israel.

On Saturday, Nasrallah warned Israel against any actions that could lead to another confrontation between the two sides.

The border has remained largely quiet since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, but observers believe that the dispute around Ghajar and the Shebaa Farms could ignite another conflict.

(The Palestine Chronicle)