LIVE BLOG: Over 100 Killed in Gaza since Dawn | Indonesian Hospital under Siege– Day 590

Over 100 Palestinians have been killed in a series of Israeli massacres across the Gaza Strip, from Khan Yunis in the south to Jabaliya in the north.
The director of the Indonesian Hospital said that Israeli forces are intensifying the bombardment and siege of the medical complex.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,119 and injured 120,214 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Indonesian Hospital Director: Full Siege, Intense Fire
AL-JAZEERA: Marwan Al-Sultan, Director of the Indonesian Hospital, reported to Al Jazeera a full siege on the hospital and shooting at anyone who moves.
He stated that Israeli planes targeted the intensive care unit with bullets, describing the situation as catastrophic and noting that a number of the hospital staff have lost their relatives. He called on international institutions and organizations to pressure for their staff to be allowed to work.
106 Killed In Gaza since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 106 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, including 50 martyrs in Khan Yunis.
https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1924010845647913375
Three Journalists Killed In Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalists Aziz Al-Hajjar, Nour Qandeel, and Abdul Rahman Al-Abadleh were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip.
Family sources have confirmed the death of journalist Abdel Rahman Al-Abadleh in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Qarara, southern Gaza. He had been missing for two days; his fate was only confirmed this morning. pic.twitter.com/P54KvN1iCE
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2025
Israel Besieges Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
The Israeli occupation is intensifying the targeting and besieging of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
It added that the siege of the Indonesian Hospital prevents the arrival of the injured amidst the increasing massacres in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raids Target Al-Shejaiya Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.
Ben Gvir Calls on Netanyahu to Bring Doha Team Back
AL-JAZEERA:
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said regarding the possibility of his withdrawal from the government over the exchange deal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knows the red lines and that he hopes they do not reach them.
Ben Gvir added that the deal they are hearing about is a grave mistake, calling on Netanyahu to bring back the negotiating team from Doha and begin a wide-scale operation in Gaza.
Three Killed in Raid on House in Jabalia Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Al-Faluja area in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raids Target Homes In Al-Shejaiya Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted homes in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.
15 Killed or Missing In Raid on House In Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: 15 people were killed or went missing in an Israeli raid on a house in the Al-Saftawi area north of Gaza City.
Ansarallah Announce Targeting Ben Gurion Airport
AL-JAZEERA: The military spokesman for the Ansarallah group announced that they targeted the Ben Gurion yesterday with two ballistic missiles in support of Gaza.
Injured In Bombing East of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Several people were injured in an Israeli bombing on the Al-Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid South of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the Al-Batin Al-Samin area south of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
78 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn Today
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 74 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli bombing in the northern, central, and southern Gaza Strip since dawn today, Sunday.
(Four more Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the center of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.)
🔴 محاولة طواقم الدفاع المدني انتشال شهداء جراء قصف الاحتلال منزلاً لعائلة نصر في جباليا النزلة شمال غزة pic.twitter.com/ZeFEgklwSy
— ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPlBreaking) May 18, 2025
Four Killed in Bombing of House in Central Deir al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the center of Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
Tel Aviv Protest Demands Deal to Return Captives from Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Hundreds of Israelis gathered in a weekly march in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening to demand the release of those held captive in the Gaza Strip.
The protesters assembled in “Hostages Square” in central Tel Aviv, holding signs and pictures of the captives, urging the Israeli government to make greater efforts to bring them back.
