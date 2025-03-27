LIVE BLOG: Israel Assassinates Hamas Spokesman | Mass Arrests in West Bank – Day 538

HAMAS: Hamas announced the assassination of Dr. Abd al-Latif al-Qanoua, its spokesperson, in an Israeli strike on Jabaliya refugee camp. Hamas vowed that his killing would only strengthen their resolve for liberation.

