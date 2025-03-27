LIVE BLOG: Israel Assassinates Hamas Spokesman | Mass Arrests in West Bank – Day 538

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Hamas announced that its spokesperson, Dr. Abd al-Latif al-Qanou, was assassinated in an Israeli strike on the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out sweeping arrest raids in towns across the northern and central West Bank.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,021 Palestinians and injured 113,274 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Thu, Mar 27, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Attack Shepherds in South Hebron

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers assaulted shepherds and attempted to steal their livestock near Hebron.

Thu, Mar 27, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Israeli Drone Strike on Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three Lebanese were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Yahmour village, violating the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Thu, Mar 27, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Mourns Spokesperson Killed in Strike

HAMAS: Hamas announced the assassination of Dr. Abd al-Latif al-Qanoua, its spokesperson, in an Israeli strike on Jabaliya refugee camp. Hamas vowed that his killing would only strengthen their resolve for liberation.

Thu, Mar 27, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Mass Arrests Across West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces conducted sweeping arrest raids in northern and central West Bank towns. Palestinian officials report over 15,700 detainees since October amid intensifying military raids and settler attacks.

Thu, Mar 27, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Approves Controversial Judicial Changes

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Knesset passed the judicial committee law despite opposition boycotts, prompting vows from centrist parties to repeal what they call an anti-democratic power grab.

Thu, Mar 27, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel May Escalate Gaza Offensive

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Israel could launch intensified operations within weeks, as the renewed assault since March 18 has killed 730 and injured 1,367 Palestinians while displacing 124,000 people.

Thu, Mar 27, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Islamic University Becomes Shelter

AL-JAZEERA: Gaza’s premier academic institution now houses families displaced from Beit Hanoun, with Al Jazeera documenting severe shortages of food, water and medicine in the makeshift camp.

Thu, Mar 27, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

US Strikes Reported in Yemen's Saada

YEMENI MEDIA: American attacks hit al-Salim district in northern Saada province, continuing sporadic strikes despite the ongoing truce.

