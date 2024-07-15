GAZA LIVE BLOG: Artillery Shells Central Gaza | Suspected Infiltration in West Bank | Mawasi Massacre: Death Toll Updated – Day 283

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli artillery is shelling the town of Al-Maghraqa and the eastern areas of the Al-Bureij camp, in the central Gaza Strip. According to Israel’s Channel 13, sirens sounded in the West Bank settlement of Almon, fearing the infiltration of Palestinian gunmen. After the search operation in Al-Mawasi was completed, the Gaza Civil Defense announced that its crews recovered 400 people, including dead and injured. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, July 15, 09:30 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern areas of the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery is shelling the town of Al-Maghraqa in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy gunfire from Israeli occupation helicopters targeted the northwest of Al Zahraa city in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, July 15, 08:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out a raid targeting an apartment in the vicinity of Al-Awda schools, east of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Monday, July 15, 03:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army is launching raids targeting buildings west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Sirens sounded in the West Bank settlement of Almon, fearing the infiltration of Palestinian gunmen.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army launched artillery shelling targeting the vicinity of Street 8 in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Monday, July 15, 02:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians, including children, were killed, and others were wounded, in an Israeli raid on a house in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, July 15, 01:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-AQSA TV CHANNEL: The Israeli occupation artillery is targeting the western neighborhoods of Gaza City and the eastern neighborhoods of Al-Bureij camp in the middle of the Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s talk about his commitment to US President Joe Biden’s proposal is inaccurate after he introduced conditions that hinder reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

PALESTINIAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION: 300 athletes were martyred during the aggression on the Gaza Strip, the last of whom was Shadi Abu Al-Araj, goalkeeper of the Khan Yunis Youth Team.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: After the search operation in Al-Mawasi was completed, our crews recovered 400 people, including dead and injured.

