Al-Qassam Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Female Prisoners’ Release in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades released footage showing the handover of three Israeli female prisoners in Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement between Gaza and Israel.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, broadcast footage on Sunday evening showing the release of three Israeli female prisoners in the heart of Gaza. This was part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Gaza and Israel.

The footage captured the three Israeli prisoners visibly relieved and happy, with scenes showing them receiving commemorative gifts from the Al-Qassam Brigades before their handover.

The video also documented the movements of Al-Qassam fighters and military vehicles through the streets of Gaza City, culminating in the handover location, with Palestinian crowds chanting in support of the resistance.

The release took place in Saraya Square in central Gaza City, where the three Israeli women were handed over by Al-Qassam to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which then transferred them to the Israeli military.

WATCH | Qassam Brigades publishes scenes of the first batch of Israeli captives being handed over as part of first phase of the deal. Israeli media reports that the Qassam Brigades gave the captives 'souvenirs' which included a certificate and photos of them in captivity. The… pic.twitter.com/v76ZdTT8QT — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 19, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the decision to release the prisoners: Rumi Jonin (24), Emily Damari (28), and Doron Shtenber Khair (31). In a statement on Telegram, he explained that the release was part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal.

On Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced that mediators had reached an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The first phase of the ceasefire is set to last 42 days. As part of the deal, Israel will release 1,977 Palestinian prisoners, including 290 serving life sentences, in exchange for the release of 33 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza.

(PC, AJA, Telegram)