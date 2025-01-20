LIVE BLOG: West Bank Celebrates Freed Prisoners | Ceasefire Enters Second Day – Day 472

The freed Palestinian female prisoners from Jerusalem have started arriving at their homes in East Jerusalem, amid a heavy presence of Israeli occupation military forces.
The World Food Programme (WFP) announced it is striving to reach one million people in Gaza as quickly as possible after the crossings reopened under the ceasefire agreement.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,876 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,642 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Doctors Without Borders: Aid Must Be Delivered Urgently
DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS: Humanitarian aid that saves lives must urgently be delivered to meet needs in Gaza.
The first phase of the ceasefire agreement stipulates the entry of 600 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza daily and reopening the Rafah Border Crossing 7 days after the agreement takes effect.
The entry of aid through Rafah has been disrupted since May 2024, when Israel occupied the Palestinian side. Aid has since been redirected through the Kerem Shalom crossing, under Israeli control.
Iran: Gaza War a Shame for Israel
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: The events in Gaza are a loss and disgrace for the Zionist entity and its supporters, exposing their false claims about human rights.
IRANIAN PRESIDENT: The Palestinian people stood with strength and dignity against the Zionist entity, achieving this great victory.
Iran’s Quds Force Commander Declares Gaza Ceasefire a Historic Defeat for Israel
UNRWA: Ceasefire in Gaza Must Hold
UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL PHILIPPE LAZZARINI: The ceasefire in Gaza must hold, and all agreement provisions must be implemented.
We will spare no effort to alleviate immense suffering and boost humanitarian aid delivery.
Israeli Captives' Families: End the War Now
HOSTAGE CAPTIVES’ FORUM:
We will work tirelessly to ensure no one obstructs the agreement’s implementation and the return of all captives.
Extremists must not derail the agreement—it is in our hands. The public wants the war to end and the captives returned. We call for protests outside the Defense Ministry.
Health Official: No Emergency Needs Among Released Israeli Captives
HEALTH CHIEF OF CAPTIVES’ FAMILIES’ COMMITTEE: The three Israeli captives do not require urgent medical attention.
The captives—Rumi Joonin (24), Emily Damari (28), and Doron Shetenber Khair (31)—were handed over by Hamas’ military wing to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza’s Saraya Square before being transferred to the Israeli military.
Red Cross: Prisoner Exchange Complex Pross
INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS: The release of three detainees from Gaza and 90 Palestinian detainees from Israel was a complex process, requiring strict security measures to minimize risks.
Our teams are ready to continue implementing the agreement to reunite more families.
WHO: Rebuilding Gaza’s Health System Extremely Challenging
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: The ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees offer hope to millions whose lives were devastated.
Restoring Gaza’s health system is an immense challenge requiring billions in investments. This will need unwavering support from donors and the global community.
EU Official: Unrestricted Aid Access to Gaza Essential
EU COMMISSIONER FOR EQUALITY AND CRISIS MANAGEMENT: Humanitarian aid began arriving in Gaza today. Access must remain unrestricted to alleviate suffering.
WFP: Aiming to Feed One Million in Gaza
WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME: We are striving to reach one million people in Gaza as quickly as possible after the crossings reopened under the ceasefire agreement.
Our teams are delivering flour and ready-made meals, replenishing bakeries, and providing nutrition supplements for the most malnourished children.
WSJ: Hamas' Position in Gaza Secure
WALL STREET JOURNAL:
Hamas has lost thousands of fighters and many leaders but has recruited many more.
Despite potential exclusion from future local governance, Hamas’ deep roots in Gaza and the ceasefire agreement may solidify its position.
Arrival of Freed Palestinian Prisoners to Their Homes in East Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The freed Palestinian female prisoners from Jerusalem have started arriving at their homes in East Jerusalem, amid a heavy presence of Israeli occupation military forces. Celebratory scenes have been noticeably absent due to the heightened Israeli security measures.
