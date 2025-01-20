LIVE BLOG: West Bank Celebrates Freed Prisoners | Ceasefire Enters Second Day – Day 472

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS: Humanitarian aid that saves lives must urgently be delivered to meet needs in Gaza.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement stipulates the entry of 600 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza daily and reopening the Rafah Border Crossing 7 days after the agreement takes effect.

The entry of aid through Rafah has been disrupted since May 2024, when Israel occupied the Palestinian side. Aid has since been redirected through the Kerem Shalom crossing, under Israeli control.