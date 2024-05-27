‘Al-Qassam Soldiers’ Boots’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 234

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, released a new video naming officers and soldiers from the Israel 401st Iron Tracks Armored Brigade who were killed in Gaza.

The video highlighted the names and photos of the top officers of the unit, while in the background the full list of names and photos scrolled in horizontal order.

The video is more than mere war propaganda, as it indicated that Al-Qassam fighters were not simply shooting at random Israeli military men, but are fully aware of their size, numbers and even very identities.

This raises questions about Israeli claims that it has already eradicated much of Hamas’, and other Palestinian Resistance groups’ military and intelligence capabilities.

This is why Israel carried out the heinous massacre in Rafah. On May 26, #Israel shelled a displacement camp in the Tel Al-Sultan, west of #Rafah, killing at least 45 Palestinians and wounding many others. @RamzyBaroud explains the logic behind #Netanyahu's decision. pic.twitter.com/P36SVWRiJn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2024

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the Zionist forces advancing east of the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Watch: Soldiers of the 401st Iron Tracks Armored Brigade, the criminals. The marks of Al-Qassam soldiers’ boots are still visible on your faces.

Al-Qassam Brigades posted a video showing Israeli soldiers from the 401st "Iron Tracks" Armored Brigade who were killed in Gaza. The 401st Brigade is operating in Rafah. Translation Notes: 0:09 – The soldiers of the "Iron Tracks" 401st, the criminals.

0:15 – "Sebastian Haion"… pic.twitter.com/HYH858i16I — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2024

Notes: 0:09 – The soldiers of the Iron Tracks 401st, the criminals. 0:15 – Sebastian Haion – Brigade Operations Commander, 401st Brigade. 0:17 – Killed in Gaza. 0:20 – Neriya Zisk – Armored company commander – 52nd Battalion Ha-Bok’im 0:22 – Killed in Gaza. 0:27 – Yair Zalof – Company commander, 401st Brigade. 0:29 – Killed in Gaza. 0:32 – David Shakuri – Deputy company commander, 601st Engineering Battalion. 0:34 – Killed in Gaza. 0:39 – Kfir Yitzhak Franco – Platoon commander, 52nd Battalion Ha-Bok’im 0:41 – Killed in Gaza. 0:46 – They were killed in Gaza. 0:49 – The marks of Al-Qassam soldiers’ boots are still visible on your faces. 0:52 – So then, what is there to brag about, O killers of women and children??!! “It is noteworthy that the 401st Brigade is operating in Rafah. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded a gathering of enemy forces at the Civil Administration site east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, using mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to seize an intelligence drone east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a special Zionist force fortified in a home with a 107mm rocket east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. “Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded a gathering of enemy forces at the Civil Administration site east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, using mortar shells.”

Palestinian Resistance captured yet more Israeli soldiers, this time in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. The Palestine Chronicle gauged the views of Palestinians in the Strip. Read the latest story by Abdallah Aljamal. https://t.co/m5Z1fKsktk pic.twitter.com/SR5L1a8gTa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed soldiers and vehicles invading the vicinity of Salah Al-Din gate in southern Rafah with standard 60-caliber mortar shells. “Our fighters renewed their bombardment with 60mm mortar shells on enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 23:30 on Sunday 26-5-2024, and after monitoring and observing the enemy Israeli forces at the Al-Malikiyah site and during the entry of their vehicles, targeted them with artillery shells, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday 27-5-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Margaliot settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving confirmed hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched a concentrated fire attack on the Malikiyah site with guided missiles and artillery shells targeting its garrison, equipment, and soldier positions. Additionally, attack drones dropped their bombs on targets inside the site with precision.

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen targeting a zionist force holed up in a building east of Jabaliya Camp. pic.twitter.com/aj2E6ACHs6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2024

“The sniper weapons of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 12:25 on Monday 27/5/2024, the newly deployed spy equipment at the Misgaf Am site, and they were directly hit, which led to its destruction. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 27-05-2024, launched an aerial attack with attack drones targeting the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion of the 769th Brigade at Beit Hillel and the sites of the Iron Dome platforms. The attack targeted the crews, officers, and soldiers at their locations and hit its targets accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 27-05-2024, bombarded the settlements of Meron, Safsufa, and Zivon with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 27-05-2024, bombarded the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with dozens of Katyusha rockets and a barrage of Falaq (missiles).

Hezbollah published scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting the Zar’it barracks on the southern Lebanese border. pic.twitter.com/Ba6BxReEHv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:15 pm on Monday, 27-05-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:15 pm on Monday, 27-05-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)