GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacres in Rafah | Spain, Ireland, Norway Recognize Palestine | EU to Discuss Sanctions on Israel – Day 235

Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Rafah and Jabaliya, in the southern and northern Gaza Strip respectively. Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday, despite the furious reaction from Israel. The European Union reportedly discussed imposing sanctions on Israel if it does not comply with the International Court of Justice decision. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,026 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, May 28, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

NORWAY: Our recognition of the State of Palestine is a “distinctive milestone”.

PRCS: 500 members of medical personnel were killed since the beginning of the war.

YAIR LAPID: Netanyahu has lost control and the people of Israel deserve better.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: A field hospital and a medical clinic in Rafah are out of service.

REUTERS (citing eyewitnesses): Israeli tanks arrived in the center of Rafah on Tuesday, three weeks after the start of a ground operation in the city located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera show Israeli tanks in the west of Rafah city. The world, including Biden, Sunak & Starmer, told Israel not to attack Rafah. The ICJ ordered Israel to stop attacking Rafah.

Sanctions

Sanctions

Arrest warrants

Tuesday, May 28, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

DAVID CAMERON: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that the Israeli army’s investigation into the attack on the Rafah camp must be rapid, comprehensive and transparent.

WHO DIRECTOR: About a million displaced people are once again searching for safety.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Three people were martyred and a number of others were injured as the occupation forces targeted the Al-Iskan Al-Abyad area, west of Rafah.

Tuesday, May 28, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Upper Galilee after a suspected infiltration from Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed by gunfire in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

ISRAELI FM: Spanish PM Sanchez is complicit in incitement to kill the Jewish people.

CHINESE FM: The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern about the Israeli operation in Rafah.

UNRWA: About one million Palestinians were displaced from Rafah.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army sent a new brigade to join five others penetrating the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, in a move considered to be an expansion of the ongoing military operation.

MSF: We condemn the bloody attack on a camp for displaced people in Rafah, which comes days after the International Court of Justice order.

Tuesday, May 28, 09:30 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday, despite the angry reaction from Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli drone bombardment while they were trying to return to Fallujah, west of the Jabaliya camp.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Kfar Giladi area in the Upper Galilee due to the launching of missiles from southern Lebanon.

EU: The European Union discussed imposing sanctions on Israel if it does not comply with the International Court of Justice decision.

An Israeli artillery shelling targets a mosque in Rafah.

ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: 930 homes and buildings have been damaged in 86 towns in northern Israel since the outbreak of the confrontation with Hezbollah.

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of the city of Rafah since dawn has risen to 16.

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked the Ramia site, its equipment, and the position of its soldiers with guided missiles and artillery shells, and achieved direct hits.

Tuesday, May 28, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The ISRAELI ARMY announced the bombing of Hezbollah sites.

UN SPECIAL COORDINATOR FOR MIDDLE EAST PROCESS: Tor Wennesland called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into this incident, holding those responsible accountable for any violations, and taking immediate steps to better protect civilians.

Tuesday, May 28, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing on a tent for displaced people northwest of the city of Rafah has risen to seven.

Tuesday, May 28, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli bombing on a tent for displaced people northwest of the city of Rafah.

Many injuries arrive at the Kuwait Hospital after a house was targeted in an air strike in Rafah.

Tuesday, May 28, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA:

Two people were killed and others were wounded in Israeli raids on a house in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. A fire broke out in a residential building and agricultural areas as a result of intensive Israeli artillery shelling on the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah. Ambulances are facing difficulties in reaching homes that have been hit by Israeli shelling in the western area of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the top floor of the Indonesian hospital in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

(The Palestine Chronicle)