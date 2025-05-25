Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Vehicles in Explosive Ambush in Sheja’iyya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Israel intensifies its military campaign in Gaza, Palestinian resistance factions escalate their counter-operations with coordinated bombings and ambushes.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, released footage reportedly showing a complex ambush targeting Israeli occupation forces that had advanced into the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

According to the group, their fighters carried out a sophisticated engineering operation, detonating a bomb left behind by Israeli forces along with a penetrating explosive device, striking Israeli military vehicles operating in the area.

The footage shows the fighters preparing for the operation, the arrival of Israeli vehicles at the ambush site, and the moment of the explosions, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the air as the devices detonated.

Al-Quds Brigades broadcast footage of an engineering ambush by its fighters reportedly targeting zionist enemy vehicles that had infiltrated the Sheja'iyya neighborhood east of Gaza, involving the detonation of a bomb left behind by Israeli forces and a piercing Thaqeb explosive… pic.twitter.com/LBtM8Qt5ur — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2025

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing resistance operations, the Al-Qassam Brigades—the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas—announced a double operation targeting an Israeli force entrenched inside a house in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said the operation was carried out on the morning of Tuesday, May 20, as part of their continued response to Israeli crimes and in line with ongoing resistance efforts.

A few days earlier, the Al-Quds Brigades also reported that their fighters had lured an Israeli engineering unit into a booby-trapped building east of Khan Yunis, detonating powerful explosives once the unit was inside.

These operations come as the Israeli military presses ahead with its Gideon’s Chariots plan, aimed at securing a decisive military and political victory in the Gaza Strip.

The plan’s implementation began with the mobilization of tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.

(PC, AJA)