LIVE BLOG: School Massacre in Daraj | Rockets from Gaza | ‘Turning Point’ – Day 597

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli shelling across the Gaza Strip since dawn today. According to sources, 30 of the victims were killed when Israeli forces bombed a school in Gaza City that was sheltering displaced families.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed to have detected rocket fire from Gaza, and the Israeli newspaper Walla reported that Hamas still possesses hundreds of rockets. Israeli media also described the killing of Dr. Alaa al-Najjar’s nine children as a “turning point”, noting that international legitimacy for the army’s operations in Gaza has effectively ended.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,939 and injured 122,797 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Australian PM: Israel's Siege of Gaza Aid "Disgraceful"
THE GUARDIAN: The Guardian reported that the Australian Prime Minister described Israel’s siege of aid heading to the Gaza Strip as “disgraceful” and its excuses for halting supplies as “unacceptable.”
Israeli Army: Hamas Succeeded in Manufacturing Hundreds of Rockets
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted an official from the Israeli occupation army stating that the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has succeeded in manufacturing hundreds of rockets, with dozens of them capable of reaching Israel.
Israel Detects Rockets Launched from Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army reported detecting the launch of three rockets from the southern Gaza Strip towards the Gaza envelope areas, with one rocket intercepted before entering these areas. Israeli Army Radio stated that eight rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel within a week.
Israeli Politicians: Killing of Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar's Children Could Be a Turning Point
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Israeli politicians stating that the killing of Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar’s children and Israel’s silence could mark a turning point in the war. They added that the international legitimacy for the army’s operations in Gaza has ended.
50 Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: 50 Palestinians have been killed due to Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn today. The source clarified that 30 of these fatalities occurred after the occupation shelled a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City.
Al-Jazeera: At least 30 civilians, including children, were killed in an Israeli massacre at Al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City, where displaced families were sheltering. "The Israeli occupation forces make no distinction, killing men, women and children."
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 26, 2025
19 Bodies Recovered After Israeli Strike on Jabaliya Home
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The recovery of the bodies of 19 Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a Palestinian family’s home in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.
Death Toll in Daraj Neighborhood Massacre Rises to 30
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed has risen to 30 following an Israeli strike targeting a school sheltering displaced individuals in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.
A little girl struggles to survive after an Israeli bombing hit Jerjawi School, which was sheltering displaced families in Al-Daraj, Gaza City. She was trapped in the flames.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 26, 2025
Israeli Military Estimates on Gaza Resistance Capabilities
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli news outlet Walla, citing Israeli army assessments, reported the following:
- Hamas still possesses hundreds of rockets but is refraining from launching them, reportedly fearing civilian casualties.
- Approximately 40,000 armed operatives from various factions remain in the Gaza Strip.
- A vast network of tunnels persists within the Strip, concentrated in Gaza City, Khan Younis, and the central refugee camps.
UPDATE: 25 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza's Daraj Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed following an Israeli strike targeting a school sheltering displaced individuals in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City has risen to 25.
Israeli Newspaper: No Plan to Send Delegation to Cairo for Negotiations
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Jerusalem Post, citing Israeli officials, reported that there is no plan to send a delegation to Cairo for negotiations regarding Israeli captives held in Gaza.
Netanyahu’s Appointment of David Zini to Shin Bet Triggers Institutional Dispute
Israeli Air and Artillery Strikes Pound Eastern Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched airstrikes simultaneously with artillery shelling targeting the eastern areas of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
