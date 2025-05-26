LIVE BLOG: School Massacre in Daraj | Rockets from Gaza | ‘Turning Point’ – Day 597

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli shelling across the Gaza Strip since dawn today. According to sources, 30 of the victims were killed when Israeli forces bombed a school in Gaza City that was sheltering displaced families.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed to have detected rocket fire from Gaza, and the Israeli newspaper Walla reported that Hamas still possesses hundreds of rockets. Israeli media also described the killing of Dr. Alaa al-Najjar’s nine children as a “turning point”, noting that international legitimacy for the army’s operations in Gaza has effectively ended.