‘Gross Violations’ in Palestine: Arab League, OIC Submit Statements to ICJ

The General Secretariats of the Arab League and of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) submitted on Thursday written statements on the issue of Palestine to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The submission follows a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2022 requesting the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion on the implications of Israel’s continued violations of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Arab League’s written statement underscores the importance of the international community assuming its responsibility to stop Israeli settlements and its plans to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian lands.

Jamal Rushdi, the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, said that the written statement includes evidence and justifications of what the Palestinian people, their land, and their capabilities have been subjected to, including continuous Israeli occupation, colonial settlement construction and expansion, and the application of an apartheid system by the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has presented written submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and practices in Occupied Palestine.

The OIC stressed that Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territory amount to “gross violations of human rights guaranteed by international law.”

“The Israeli colonial occupation of Palestinian Territory is unlawful and constitutes a violation of relevant UN resolutions and international law,” the statement said while demanding an immediate cessation of such practices.

(PC, WAFA, MEMO)