GAZA LIVE BLOG: 45,000 Buildings Destroyed in Khan Yunis | Sa’ar Calls for Elections | Rockets from Lebanon – Day 186

According to the Associated Press, at least 45,000 buildings were destroyed by Israeli occupation forces in Khan Yunis. Tensions are running high in Israel, with families of detainees accusing Netanyahu of wanting to torpedo the deal and Gideon Sa’ar calling for new elections. Israel carried out new airstrikes across Gaza while several rockets were fired from Lebanon to Galilee. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,207 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, April 9, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

GERMANY BEFORE ICJ: Israel’s right to exist and maintain its security were a fundamental focus of German policy. Nicaragua has taken a biased position, and we reject their claim accusing us of facilitating genocide.

ASSOCIATED PRESS: 45,000 buildings in the Khan Yunis area were destroyed or damaged.

FRENCH FM: Pressure and perhaps sanctions must be imposed on Israel to open the crossings to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza.

HAARETZ (quoting senior officers): the appointment of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a close relative of him, as inspector general of police would make him impose his control over it.

CHANNEL 12: Gallant: “We will be prepared to pay some price, and then we will return to fighting.”

Tuesday, April 9, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

DANISH FM: Israel bears responsibility for delivering aid to Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians were recovered from eastern Bani Suhaila in Khan Yunis and transferred to the Gaza European Hospital.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: Last night, we bombed Syrian army infrastructure in the Mahajah area of ​​Daraa.

Tuesday, April 9, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

GIDEON SA’AR: There is a need for major renewal of the political system. The October 7 leadership cannot continue, and I intend to work with others to move the elections forward.

KAN: The families of detainees in the Gaza Strip called on the cabinet members not to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to torpedo the exchange deal, calling at the same time to not allow Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to force Netanyahu to torpedo the deal.

Tuesday, April 9, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR: International support for Israel is weakening.

Tuesday, April 9, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12: Five rockets fired from Lebanon landed in open areas in the Western Galilee.

