By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A member of the Likud party in the Israeli Knesset (parliament) has said that it is becoming increasingly clear to Israelis that “all Gazans need to be destroyed.”

“Today, it’s simple, you go everywhere and they tell you to destroy them, in the kibbutzim, they tell you to destroy them,” said Moshe Saada in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14.

Likud member in the Israeli Knesset Moshe Saada asserts that all Israelis support a comprehensive approach towards resolving the Palestinian situation, saying: “they tell you all annihilated them “Gaza”.” pic.twitter.com/EcDvRMZVmY — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 4, 2024

The lawmaker added: “My friends at the prosecutor’s office, who fought with me on political matters, in debates, tell me, ‘Moshe, it is clear that all the Gazans need to be destroyed,’ and these are statements I have never heard.”

Israeli officials are concerned that the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) will charge Israel with genocide in Gaza, Israeli media reported. https://t.co/4oSFXyWv4c pic.twitter.com/NIj5ZFTBqO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 1, 2024

He also reportedly claimed that the rise in calls to destroy all Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip proves that the right wing was correct “all along”.

These comments come as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague prepares to hold its first public hearing on January 11, to consider the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel accusing it of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

‘Expressions of Genocidal Intent’

South Africa’s 84-page lawsuit includes remarks by senior Israeli officials and others that it considers to be “expressions of genocidal intent against the Palestinian people.”

These include remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who “invoked the Biblical story of the total destruction of Amalek by the Israelites”, states the lawsuit.

South Africa had submitted all necessary paperwork to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Now, Pretoria is seeking justice for Gaza at the ICJ. https://t.co/0cs8OaTK0B pic.twitter.com/fzxgCHD7Xw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2023

“The relevant biblical passage reads as follows: ‘Now go, attack Amalek, and proscribe all that belongs to him. Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings, oxen and sheep, camels and asses’,” continues the court document.

Other examples of similar remarks are those by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who had said “we are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly;” Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, Nissim Vaturi, who posted on X about “erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the earth…”; and Israeli Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu who reportedly said that dropping a nuclear bomb on the besieged Gaza Strip is “an option.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,614 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)