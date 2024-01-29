GAZA LIVE BLOG: Intense Bombing, Clashes in Gaza | More Journalists Killed | UNRWA Under Attack | Health Situation in Rafah Catastrophic – Day 115

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Red Crescent warned that the health situation in Rafah is catastrophic and is getting worse by the day. UNRWA is under attack: while more Western countries suspended their funding to the UN Palestine refugee agency, Israel bombed a UNRWA center hosting displaced Palestinians in the Al-Rimal neighborhood. Meanwhile, Palestinian and Arab Resistance continues unabated. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,087 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, January 29, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 122 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza 115 days ago.

CHANNEL 13: A stabbing attack had been thwarted at the entrance to the Israeli Navy Command in Haifa, and an ambulance confirmed that an injured soldier had been transported following the stabbing attempt.

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalist Muhammad Atallah was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Shari (Beach) Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City, on Monday.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Violent clashes with heavy machine guns are reported in the southern suburbs of Gaza City. Israeli occupation forces are stationed meters away from the Shifa complex in Gaza and fired fire and artillery shells in the vicinity of the complex and at the communications junction south of the Rimal neighborhood.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent clashes with heavy machine guns are reported in the southern suburbs of Gaza City. Israeli occupation forces are stationed meters away from the Shifa complex in Gaza and fired fire and artillery shells in the vicinity of the complex and at the communications junction south of the Rimal neighborhood.

Monday, January 29, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AUSTRIA: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the suspension of payments for UNRWA.

AUSTRIA: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the suspension of payments for UNRWA.

AL-JAZEERA: 33 Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli bombing of residential buildings in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip since Sunday evening.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The health situation in Rafah is catastrophic and is getting worse by the day.

AL-JAZEERA: Ten Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a UNRWA school housing displaced persons in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Ten Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a UNRWA school housing displaced persons in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza.

Monday, January 29, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli Baranit Barracks with Burkan missiles, and confirmed a direct hit.

ANSARALLAH: The military spokesman for the Ansar Allah Houthi group, Yahya Saree, announced the launch of a naval missile that targeted a US Navy ship in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.

IRANIAN FM: The Resistance forces in the region do not receive orders from us.

YAIR LAPID: Netanyahu’s government is unable to run the country in times of war.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli occupation army continues to besiege Al Amal Hospital and Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis for the sixth day in a row.

Monday, January 29, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

EURO-MED MONITOR: Israel continues its violations in Gaza at the same pace following the ICJ’s ruling.

EURO-MED MONITOR: Israel continues its violations in Gaza at the same pace following the ICJ's ruling.

WHO: The World Health Organization called on donors not to suspend financial support for UNRWA.

Monday, January 29, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO US: “The recent attack in Jordan shows that Iran is the main destabilizing party in the region.”

IRANIAN OFFICIAL: Iran’s representative to the United Nations confirmed that his country has nothing to do with the attacks on American forces in the region.

Monday, January 29, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli drones were firing towards the mass grave in the courtyard of the Shifa complex in Gaza.

Monday, January 29, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalist Issam Al-Lulu, his wife and two sons were martyred in an Israeli bombing on the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Twelve Israeli ministers, including Ben Gvir, Smotrich, and several from Netanyahu's Likud party, took part in a conference and signed a petition for the "renewal of the settlements in Gaza".

Monday, January 29, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: Four anti-tank missiles from southern Lebanon at settlements in the Upper Galilee and Shtoula.

Sunday, January 28, 10:00 pm (GMT+2)

POLITICO: Options for responding to the attack that led to the death of 3 American soldiers and the injury of dozens of others in Jordan are now being developed.

(The Palestine Chronicle)