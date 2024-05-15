GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Withdraws from Al-Zaytoun | One More Soldier Killed | Israeli Massacres Kill Civilians – Day 222

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Israeli occupation forces withdraw from Al-Zaytoun, Major General Itzhak Brik said that the army does not have the ability to overthrow Hamas. One more soldier was killed in fierce battles between Palestinian Resistance groups and invading Israeli forces. Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed in intense Israeli strikes targeting schools and clinics across the Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,061 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, May 15, 10:30 am (GMT +2)

CHINESE FM: We strongly oppose the expansion of the war in the Gaza Strip.

WALL STREET JOURNAL: Israel is far from achieving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s goal of complete victory.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent Israeli raids on Al-Ajarma Street in Jabalia Camp.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded for the second time in Sderot, Efim and Niram in the northern Gaza envelope.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed in the Netzarim axis on the sea road west of the Central Governorate

ISRAELI ARMY: Our air defenses intercepted a missile launched from the Jabaliya area.

MAJOR GENERAL (RESERVE) ITZHAK BRIK: The Israeli army does not have the ability to overthrow Hamas, even if the war lasts for a long time.

Wednesday, May 15, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, after a military operation that lasted six days.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ten displaced people were killed in the bombing of an UNRWA clinic.

AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes are taking place between the resistance forces and the occupation forces in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

IRISH PRESIDENT: Everyone who supports human rights is horrified by the attacks on aid convoys heading to Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were martyred as a result of an Israeli bombing on the home of the Brash family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

LAPID: Concluding a deal is more important than a military operation in Rafah.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We killed and wounded occupation soldiers in Jabaliya.

Wednesday, May 15, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR TO UN: “The Rafah issue has unfortunately become an international symbol.”

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: Electricity generators at the Gaza European Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis (southern Gaza Strip) have stopped working.

Wednesday, May 15, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier was killed during battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Fierce clashes are taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces, amidst the sound of explosions being heard in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, May 15, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

US OFFICIAL: The State Department has transferred a billion-dollar arms aid package to Israel to Congress for review

Wednesday, May 15, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched intense artillery shelling targeting the Al-Salam and Al-Jeneina neighborhoods, east of the city of Rafah.

Wednesday, May 15, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation artillery launched heavy bombardment on the Al-Sabra neighborhood in the center of Gaza City, and the occupation army also dropped lighting bombs in the sky of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza.

Wednesday, May 15, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

NYT: More than 80% of schools and universities in Gaza have been destroyed or severely damaged since the start of the war.

ISRAEL HAYOM (citing Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman):

The Netanyahu government has no vision and no plan on how to manage operations. Hamas and Sinwar are managing the war from the tunnels better than Netanyahu.

GUTERRES: I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all captives.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a military target in Eila.

QATARI FM: “if the Israelis give up their insistence on continuing the war in Gaza, an agreement can be reached within days.

Wednesday, May 15, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that its warplanes intercepted two drones coming from the east towards Israel, indicating that the Air Force shot down the two drones before they entered Israeli airspace.

