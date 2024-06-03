‘Beginning of the End’ – Iran’s Khamenei Says Al-Aqsa Flood Change the World

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian Supreme Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, stated on Monday that Israel is slowly dissolving in the eyes of global observers.

During a speech on the 35th anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei said that the situation in Palestine is the foremost global concern today.

He highlighted that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood has brought international attention to Palestine, making it a primary global issue.

“Palestinians, during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, cornered the Israeli enemy into a precarious position from which it cannot escape,” the Iranian leader affirmed, adding, “We’re witnessing the beginning of the end of the Israeli occupation.”

The moment when Imam Khamenei entered the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to deliver his speech on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise on June 3, 2024. pic.twitter.com/FPk8ewXvv4 — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) June 3, 2024

Sayyed Khamenei stressed that Palestinians need to take matters into their own hands in the battleground and confront the usurping enemy, Israel. “Only then will it be forced to retreat, and this is what we are witnessing today,” he said.

Citing Western analysts, he emphasized that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood would change the world, adding that Israel suffered a major defeat from the Gaza-based Resistance group.

“The Zionist regime is gradually dissolving in front of the eyes of the people of the world,” Sayyed Khamenei asserted.

In his address, Khamenei acknowledged the recent tragic loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Praising the late President’s dedication to serving Iran and its people, he honored Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian as ‘martyrs of service’, noting that Raisi distinguished himself with his profound impact on Iran.

He also commended the Iranian people for their dignified participation in the farewell ceremonies for the late president and foreign minister.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,439 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)