Amnesty: ‘Apartheid is Lived Reality for Palestinians’

Unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, and collective punishment are a lived reality of Israeli apartheid for Palestinians, London-based international human rights group Amnesty International (AI) said in a tweet.

“Apartheid is not just a relic of the past, it is the lived reality for Palestinians across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories—it is happening to this day,” Amnesty stated.

“We, at Amnesty, are monitoring reports of unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, and collective punishment,” AI added in reference to the latest Israeli actions against Palestinians.

“Apartheid is valuing the life of one group more than that of another, Israel’s apartheid is maintained through killings, torture, and denying Palestinians their basic rights. It is a crime against humanity. This must end.”

Last February, Amnesty published the report ‘Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity’, which exposed Israel’s apartheid regime against the Palestinians in the occupied territories and in Israel.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)